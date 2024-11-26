Daycare employee arrested following assault allegations

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 9:23 am

LINDALE — A Smith County daycare worker is accused of assaulting six young children. Catherine Guziejka, 44, Lindale, is being held in the Smith County Jail charged with injury to a child- after seen kicking kids in her care. A coworker at Punkin’ Doodles Day Care in Lindale saw on surveillance footage the suspect kicking a 2-year-old boy in the small of his back. The boy’s father contacted the Smith County Sheriff. When deputies reviewed video, they saw 134 incidents over months, all similar, her kicking young kids.

Guziejka was fired and reported to CPS. The owner says she was hired in September of last year and passed all background checks with the required training and qualifications. The daycare closed down, has been sold and is set to reopen in December.

