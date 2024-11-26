Today is Tuesday November 26, 2024
Man has young stepson in vehicle while delivering narcotics

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 9:20 am
Man has young stepson in vehicle while delivering narcoticsHENDERSON COUNTY— According to our news partner, KETK, a Bullard man was arrested on Monday after allegedly confessing to selling drugs while his 2-year-old stepson was in the vehicle.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 8:10 p.m. narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop inside the Sunrise Shores Subdivision. The gold Chevrolet SUV was driven by Brandon Torgerson, 30 of Bullard, who was accompanied by a two-year-old child. The vehicle was searched, and officials discovered marijuana, methamphetamine in two different bags packaged for sale and a digital scale.

“During the traffic stop Brandon informed investigators he had driven from Smith County with his two-year-old step-son in the vehicle to deliver the narcotics inside of Henderson County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Torgerson was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and booked for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child.



News Partner
