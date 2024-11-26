4 dead, 9 missing after tourist boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 8:16 am

Xinhua via Getty Images

(CAIRO) -- Three additional people -- two Belgian nationals and an Egyptian -- were rescued after a tourist boat sank Monday off the Egyptian coast, bringing the total number of survivors to 31, Amr Hanafy, the regional governor, said on Tuesday.

Four bodies, whose identities were not publicly released, were also recovered from the sea, he added.

The Sea Story sank off the southeastern Egyptian town of Marsa Alam, near the Shaab Satayah area, which is popular for its coral reefs, the Red Sea Governorate said. Forty-four people were onboard when it sank, officials said.

Rescue teams were still searching for nine missing people, Hanafy said Tuesday. Those missing include two British nationals, a diplomatic source who requested anonymity told ABC News on Tuesday.

Egyptian authorities were working with embassies and consulates to provide necessary assistance and documentation, according to a statement from the governorate. The U.S. Embassy in Cairo told ABC News it was not aware of any U.S. citizen fatalities in the incident.

Hanafi said strong waves caused the boat to capsize and sink within minutes. He said the 34-meter boat, privately owned by an Egyptian national, had no technical issues and had passed its last safety inspection in March.

The Sea Story set sail from the port of Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday for a diving trip and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday. A crew member sent a distress signal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday before the ship dropped off the radar, officials said.

Egypt's Red Sea resorts are popular with tourists for their beaches and diving spots.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back