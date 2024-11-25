Man arrested after Palestine Dollar General parking lot shooting

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 4:33 pm

PALESTINE- According to our news partner, KETK, the Palestine Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar General left one man injured on Friday.

Palestine police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Dollar General at 601 North Elm Street at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Officers said a witness reported that a suspect was seen firing a gun at a white truck leaving the store’s parking lot. The witness told officers that the truck and the suspect then left the scene. According to a press release by the Palestine Police department, while officers were first responding to the scene they reportedly saw the suspect, who they identified as Ernest Lott, walking away from the store with a gun in his waistband and detained him.

According to the press release, the shooting happened when Lott and the victim exchanged words inside the store, which is located across the street from the backside of the Anderson County Court Annex. The victim left the store and was allegedly shot by Lott while driving away, officials said. Palestine officers were then informed that the victim in the truck had been hit in the ear and had privately arrived at the hospital; he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and no other injuries were reported. Lott was booked into the Anderson County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $500,000, according to Palestine PD.

