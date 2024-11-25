Troup K9 officer gets medical kit donation

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 4:27 pm

TROUP – A “Buddy Bag” or a K9 Med Kit is now in the hands of the Troup Police Department to protect their four legged officer. According to our news partner KETK, the Troup Police Department applied for the kit donation through Protection4Paws, a non-profit that donates equipment specifically for K9 officers

Each “Buddy Bag” has an oxygen mask, specialized burn sheets, bandages, gauze and other items designed for a dogs needs. In this case, Troup K9 Officer Cooper.

Troup PD said in a press release, “Officer Jones, along with the Troup Police Department, is deeply committed to the safety and well being of his loyal partner, K9 Officer Cooper, and views the Buddy Bag as an essential tool in ensuring that Cooper is always ready and safe to perform his duties.”

