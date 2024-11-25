City of Tyler and Smith County announce Thanksgiving office closures

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 2:47 pm

SMITH COUNTY – On Tuesday, both the city of Tyler and Smith County announced their office hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. Tyler waste collection will be picking up as normal on November 25 and 26, while residents who’s pickup typically occurs on Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday. For the full solid waste holiday calendar, click here. All non-emergency City offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving. County offices will reopen on Monday, December 2, for normal business hours.



City of Tyler organizational hours:

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. Administrative offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.

American Airlines: (800) 433-7300



Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. The Library will reopen Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. For more information regarding the Library, please call (903) 593-7323. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler.



Tyler Transit Schedule

Tyler Transit and Paratransit administrative office will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. Paratransit service requests for Saturday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 2 will need to be made by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Tyler Transit Fixed Route and Paratransit services will not run on Thursday, Nov. 28 or Friday, Nov. 29. Service will resume on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.



Tyler Animal Services

The Animal Shelter will close to the public starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.



Gallery Main Street

Gallery Main Street and Visitor Center will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.



Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.

The Glass Recreation Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 30, for annual maintenance. The facility will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 a.m. Classes and programs will resume their normal schedules.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Senior Center will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.

The Rose Garden Center will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. It is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week and will remain open throughout the holiday weekend.

Go Back