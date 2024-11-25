Injuries reported after UT Tyler stairwell collapse

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 1:33 pm

TYLER — Our news partners at KETK report that injuries have been reported following a stairwell collapse at the University of Texas at Tyler. According to the UT Tyler department of marketing and communications, three people were injured at around 12:30 p.m. when the stairwell collapsed. Officials said construction workers were on the scene for a planned demolition, however something went wrong. University officials said the stairwell connects the Hudnall-Pirtle-Roosth Building and Stewart Hall. This is a developing story, KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

