TEXARKANA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that an overdose investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old man and the seizure of firearms and drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, an investigation began in September due to a drug-related death that led them to a house in the 2400 block of Laurel Street in Arkansas where narcotics were being sold.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reached out to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted them in serving a search warrant. Officials said in the home on Laurel Street, 60.1 grams of methamphetamine and 138 grams of marijuana were found.

The resident of the home was identified as William R. May, 31 of Texarkana, and police said warrants for his arrest were obtained. During the investigation, police learned that May had moved to a home on the 4000 block of Colorado Street in Texarkana, Texas. A patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on May and reportedly found him in possession of drugs. The Texas police department said they arrested him on his Arkansas warrants and took him to the Miller County Jail. Texarkana PD said after his Nov. 5 arrest, they learned that more drugs were located in the Texas residence.

“A search warrant led to the seizure of 83 pounds of marijuana, approximately one pound of methamphetamine, half a pound of cocaine, several grams of Hydrocodone and Xanax pills, a large amount of TCH vape cartridges, Psilocybin candy and several firearms,” the police department. May remains at the Miller County Jail for the Arkansas charges and the Texas police department said additional charges are pending as the case is still being investigated.

“The unique challenge of the twin cities straddling two states can make criminal investigations tricky. But this case shows how the dedicated officers from all surrounding agencies come together to get the job done,” the Texas police department said. “Working as one team to protect and serve our community—every time, no matter the challenge. That’s teamwork at its best.”

