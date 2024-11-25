Today is Monday November 25, 2024
Officials search for missing 30-year-old Cass County man

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Officials search for missing 30-year-old Cass County manCASS COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report the Cass County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 30-year-old man last seen on Friday. According to a release, Omar Daniel Zambrana Flores was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Friday leaving his residence without a vehicle on CR 2913 in Hughes Springs. Flores is a Hispanic man and is 5 foot 9 inches.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.



