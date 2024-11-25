Synthetic marijuana smuggled into Polk County Jail

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2024 at 11:32 am

POLK COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that felony warrants have been issued for two people in connection to the attempted delivery of synthetic marijuana to a Polk County Jail inmate.The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said synthetic marijuana, K2, or Spice, is intended to mimic THC and are abused for their psychoactive properties.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the weed trafficking scheme began on Nov. 7 and it was discovered that the substance was smuggled through the United States Postal Service. The recipient as identified as 29-year-old inmate, Kenneth Lamar Lynch, and the sheriff’s office said the jail division and narcotics detectives were able to intercept the package before it reached him. Lynch was originally arrested on Aug. 16 for non-drug related charges. Officials said the operation involved tracking the envelope’s shipment, and it was discovered that Lynch conspired with Michelle Rae Johnston and others. Johnston’s active felony warrants include prohibited substance in a correctional facility, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Lynch was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, criminal conspiracy of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. “This case highlights the ongoing efforts of Polk County Jail Division and Narcotics Division to protect the integrity of its correctional facilities and prevent the smuggling of contraband,” the sheriff’s office commented. “In addition to the state charges filed, federal charges may also be pursued as the investigation continues.”

