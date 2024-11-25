Florida woman faces sentencing in fatal shooting of neighbor Ajike Owens through locked door

(OCALA, Fla.) -- Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who was found guilty of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm in August, is set to be sentenced on Monday for fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike "AJ" Owens, through a locked door in an incident that occurred on June 2, 2023, in Ocala.

She is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Lorincz, who is white, shot Owens, a Black mother of four, in the presence of her now 10-year-old son after Owens went to speak with Lorincz following a dispute over Owens' children playing near Lorincz's home, according to a June 6, 2023, statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

After a jury found Lorincz guilty on Aug. 16, Judge Robert Hodges said that Lorincz would be held in the Marion County jail without bond until her sentencing.

Ahead of Lorincz’s sentencing hearing, Owens’ family shared a statement on Wednesday with ABC News that they released through their attorney, calling for the judge to sentence the Florida woman to “the maximum penalty under the law.”

Owens’ family said that while the guilty verdict was an “ important step,” they are still seeking “justice.”

“While no sentence can ever restore the life taken from us, the court’s decision will send a strong message about the value of Ajike’s life and the importance of justice for victims of senseless violence,” the family said. “We are hopeful that the presiding judge will honor the jury’s decision and deliver a sentence that reflects the severity of this crime.”

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, who previously told ABC News that the guilty verdict brings a “sense of peace” to the family, said in a statement on Wednesday that Lorincz’s sentencing is an opportunity for the family to “find some closure.”

“While the pain of losing Ajike will never go away, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan Lorincz the maximum penalty for her actions,” Dias said. “Ajike’s legacy will live on in her children, and we will continue to fight for justice, love, and peace in her name.”

A spokesperson for the family told ABC News that they plan to be in court on Monday to attend Lorincz’s sentencing hearing.

Lorincz’s attorney Amanda Sizemore declined to comment in response to a request from ABC News.

Lorincz pleaded not guilty and during the trial her defense team argued that she should be found not guilty because she was acting in self-defense because she feared for her life. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Lorincz should be found guilty because she fatally shot an "unarmed" Owens through a "locked" door.

