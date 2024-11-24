Bond reduction denied for man accused in dogfighting ring

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2024 at 1:56 pm

TYLER – Michael Jones, 31, has had his bond reduction request denied by a Smith County Judge after he and Kerry Jones, 34, were arrested on charges concerning dogfighting after 60 dogs and two cats were seized from a Tyler property on Sept. 9. Michael’s mother, Brenda, took the stand during the Tuesday hearing. She testified the dogs belonged to Michael’s brother, Kerry. He is also facing charges. Brenda called Michael a “nurturer” and says he cared for his puppies. At one point, she tried pleading the fifth when asked about dogfighting. Michael’s bond will remain at $700,000. Kerry’s is set for $560,000.

Go Back