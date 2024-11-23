Tyler man gets 45 years after 3-year-old injured in shooting

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2024 at 10:09 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Darius Jubarn’e Davis was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Nov. 15 after he was arrested in connection to a Tyler shooting that injured a 3-year-old in March.

Darius Jubarn’e Davis, 31 of Tyler, pleaded guilty to unlawful possesion of a firearm by a felon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, according to our news partner KETK. Initially, Davis was also charged and indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but that charge was dropped. Judicial records show that he was sentenced to 45 years in state prison for the firearm charge and 20 years for the controlled substance charge.

Davis was arrested in March after a 3-year-old was hit in the buttocks by a bullet and had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year sentence and the 20-year sentence both started on Nov. 15. Davis was given a 248-day jail credit, according to Smith County Jail records.

