Reeling Cowboys visit Dan Quinn’s overachieving Commanders in a franchise role reversal

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — When Dan Quinn left the Dallas Cowboys after three years as their defensive coordinator to coach the Washington Commanders, it looked as if he was leaving a perennial playoff contender for a rebuilding project.

Instead, Quinn’s Commanders are in the thick of the playoff race even after consecutive losses provided something of a speed bump, while the Cowboys’ season has fallen apart. Dallas (3-7) visits Washington (7-4) on Sunday in a franchise role reversal for the NFC East rivals.

“For me and for the guys, man, it’s Washington-Dallas Week, let’s get down,” Quinn said. “I don’t make one (game) too often bigger than another. I just think they’re all really important, and we absolutely go after it as hard as we can.”

Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and a handful of former Dallas players have been part of Washington’s turnaround, including pass rusher Dante Fowler, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz and receiver Noah Brown, who famously caught rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary toss for the game-winning touchdown last month to beat Chicago.

Armstrong has followed the Cowboys’ downfall since leaving in free agency, saying simply, “It’s not good.” And that was before a piece of their stadium’s roof fell Monday night before their fifth consecutive loss, a 34-10 blowout by Houston.

Injuries, including starting QB Dak Prescott’s torn hamstring that led to season-ending surgery, have been the backdrop for Dallas’ forgettable year. Coach Mike McCarthy, who’s approaching the end of his contract and possibly his tenure, said he and his staff are “going to stay the course” and play who’s available.

That means Cooper Rush again getting the nod in place of Prescott, though McCarthy said a package of plays could open up to get 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance into the game.

“Cooper’s been there for a little minute, so he knows the system really good,” said Fowler, who leads the Commanders with 8 1/2 sacks. “Trey Lance is really good with his legs, and he’s a dynamic quarterback, as well. You don’t want to go out there half-stepping against those guys because they do play good football, as well.”

The Commanders have played far better football than the Cowboys so far this season, so much that the home team is a 10 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook. Washington has never been more than a nine-point favorite against Dallas in any game going back to at least 2003, according to BetMGM.

The Cowboys could get a bit of a spark with the anticipated return of receiver Brandin Cooks, who has seen way too much sorrow around him since he last played in Week 4.

“Get guys playing at a high level, playing fun, playing free, and having a great time out there,” Cooks said. “That’s what I’m not seeing right now. I think we can go out there and be more joyful in our process.”

There’s plenty of joy in Washington, with the playoffs still on the line, unlike Dallas.

“It’s definitely cool to be in that type of position rather than being on the other side,” Fowler said. “Just cool to see what Coach Quinn has just done since he came here with this team and getting a group of guys to come together and play as one.”

Daniels gets a reset

A rib injury knocked Daniels out of a rout of Carolina on Oct. 20, and while he did not miss a game, the 23-year-old has not been as dangerous or effective since. The No. 2 pick out of LSU and reigning Heisman Trophy winner has completed 59.5% of his passes the past four games after 75.6% before getting injured, and he has had his average rushing yards cut nearly in half from 53.1 to 27.5.

Quinn insists Daniels is not injured and pinned the regression on a lack of practice time in recent weeks. Daniels also said he’s good to go after some extra rest following a 26-18 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 14.

“The mini bye, I think it just helps everything, just to reset your mind and get ready for the second half of the season,” Daniels said. “I was able to reset and refocus, restart.”

OL shuffle

The offensive line has been a problem all season for the Cowboys. Now it’s a major injury concern.

Perennial All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and promising young left guard Tyler Smith sustained ankle injuries on the same drive in the fourth quarter for the Cowboys against the Texans.

Martin, who is also dealing with a shoulder issue, is doubtful. Smith is questionable while also working through a knee injury.

T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman were the replacements at guard against the Texans. The Cowboys could start four linemen 25 or younger, although veteran tackle Chuma Edoga could make his season debut.

Edoga was the projected starter at left tackle before injuring a toe in training camp. He is listed as questionable.

“With Zack, he’s a keystone for our offensive line,” McCarthy said. “That will be a big one. But it’s more opportunity for these young players who haven’t played a lot and are getting a lot of work.”

Running questions

McCarthy said the Cowboys “took a step backward, clearly” running the ball against Houston after making progress the previous couple of games. Rico Dowdle, now the clear lead back after ineffectiveness and off-field drama from Ezekiel Elliott, had just 28 yards on 10 carries, and the Cowboys finished with 64 yards.

They allowed 141 yards, including 109 and three touchdowns by Joe Mixon, and have the NFL’s second-worst rushing defense. Washington’s Brian Robinson Jr. has already set a career high with seven TD runs and could be in for a lot of carries.

“I look forward to running the ball any time,” Robinson said. “I’m prepared, I’m ready and if it happens like that, I’m ready for it.”

