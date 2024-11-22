Some of RFK Jr.’s views are finding support in some unexpected quarters

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 6:30 pm

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Since being tapped as President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been criticized by medical and public health experts for his anti-vaccine history, his current vaccine skepticism, his take on the COVID-19 pandemic -- and by some for his descriptions of fluorinated water. But some of the environmental attorney's views are also receiving support from some unexpected sources.

On Wednesday, renowned food author Michael Pollan echoed those criticisms -- but offered some praise for Kennedy's criticism of the American food industry, which Kennedy has accused of propagating obesity and chronic disease.

"He's voicing a critique of the food system that is important," Pollan told ABC News, while making clear he was drawing a "strong distinction" between Kennedy's food stances and his medical advice -- and that he thinks Kennedy is a "horrible" choice for the job.

Pollan's comments join a stance taken in recent days by some prominent Democrats who have praised Kennedy for his vows to "Make America Healthy Again," in part by tackling the food industry -- while condemning him for his years working against vaccine health policies.

The comments from Pollan to ABC News came after he shared a seemingly positive article on social media about Kennedy titled, "They're lying about Robert F. Kennedy Jr." -- a move that prompted Kennedy himself to reply and suggest they work together.

"Thanks @michaelpollan!" Kennedy wrote Thursday on X. "I'd love to work with you to restore our public health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science and Make America Healthy Again."

Asked if he would take Kennedy up on the offer, Pollan was clear: "No."

"I've got my role to play, and that's not the role," he told ABC News.

Kennedy has faced fierce criticism over his claims that vaccines are behind an "epidemic" of diseases in America, and that cavity-fighting mineral fluoride, added in small amounts to some drinking water, is "industrial waste." Pollan said Kennedy's stances on vaccines and fluoride "seem nutty" and that he was overall a "horrible" pick to lead HHS.

But Pollan -- who has authored multiple books, including several on the effects of food on the human body -- offered some praise for Kennedy for his views on ultra-processed food and the overuse of corn and soy.

"He's injected these issues into the national conversation, and I think that's a big deal," Pollan said.

He also praised Kennedy for linking the epidemic of obesity and chronic disease to agricultural policies -- a move he said is "really important."

"I'm looking for glimmers in an otherwise bleak landscape," Pollan said.

Pollan's approval of Kennedy's food stances follows similar praise from some Democrat officials.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was "excited by the news" that Kennedy had been appointed to lead HHS, writing on X that he was "most optimistic" about Kennedy "taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health."



He wrote in a subsequent post that "Science must remain THE cornerstone of our nation's health policy" and said "the science-backed decision to get vaccinated improves public health and safety," but noted that he is "for a major shake-up in institutions like the FDA that have been barriers to lowering drug costs and promoting healthy food choices."

Earlier this week, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey posted a video on social media about how he has been "raising the alarm of the dangers of our current food system."

"Food in America is making us sick," Booker said in the video. Though he did not mention Kennedy by name, Kennedy reposted the video, thanking Booker for his "long history of leadership on this issue."

Asked by ABC News, Booker said he had not yet made up his mind on Kennedy's nomination, saying that Kennedy would need to go through the confirmation process and that Kennedy's stances on vaccines were "very troubling." He added he was "super skeptical of the Trump administration's efforts in any way to say that they are going to be doing things to make us more healthy."

Still, Booker added he was "happy to hear" Kennedy on some of the issues around health, saying, "There's a growing coalition in America from both sides of the aisle really demanding change. I hope, if the Trump administration is willing to do something right and positive on these issues, I'll be right there."

"When it comes to RFK, we're going to look at the totality of his record, we're going to evaluate and make a decision, but my focus is trying to block Trump from doing more damage to Americans health, like he did last time," Booker said.

Pollan, for his part, questioned just how much Trump would let Kennedy make true reforms to the food industry, should Kennedy be confirmed.

"I have my doubts about whether Trump is going to give him authority to do what he wants to do around food," Pollan said of Kennedy, who over the weekend was in a viral photo eating McDonald's with Trump and others on Trump's plane. "Whether he'll get anywhere, I have my doubts -- but I am pleased to see these issues getting talked about."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back