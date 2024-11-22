Troup PD reaches agreement in public restroom graffiti incident

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 3:52 pm

TROUP – The Troup Police Department said that the city has reached an agreement with the family of a juvenile who reportedly drew graffiti on a public restroom on Nov. 20. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they identified the juvenile while investigating the vandalized restroom at the city splash pad. Police said the youth was cooperative and remorseful. The city said the family agreed to pay for the cost of cleaning the graffiti.

Go Back