Peacock renews ‘Day of the Jackal’ after recent first season debut

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 3:09 pm
Peacock

Peacock just launched its thriller series Day of the Jackal on Nov. 14, but reviews and viewership have been strong enough for the streamer to renew the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The modern retelling of the bestselling book and classic film of the same name stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as the titular assassin known as the Jackal. 

Peacock announced that the co-production with Sky TV ranked #1 on the streaming service's Top 10 TV Shows chart, and its opening weekend was a top five original series debut for Peacock, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

Also starring in the series is Lashana Lynch, from Captain Marvel and the James Bond hit No Time to Die, who plays a British spy sent to hunt the killer down. 

Their "thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe" leaves destruction in its wake, the streamer teases. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



