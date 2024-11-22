Today is Friday November 22, 2024
Tyler man arrested for child pornography possesion

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 2:20 pm
Tyler man arrested for child pornography possesionTYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Tyler Police Department said they arrested a 32-year-old Tyler man on Friday for possession or promotion of child pornography.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Mosely of Tyler, was arrested as the result of an investigation that Tyler PD said they started after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Mosely has been booked in the the Smith County Jail where officials said he’s being held on a $750,000 bond. Tyler PD thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.



