Today is Friday November 22, 2024
ktbb logo


One dead after Nacogdoches commercial vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 1:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One dead after Nacogdoches commercial vehicle crashNACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said a driver was killed when their vehicle crashed in the 2000 block of Old Tyler Road on Friday afternoon.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that the driver had already been taken out of the commercial vehicle by other motorists when when the Nacogdoches Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Officials said their reports indicate the vehicle was heading south on Old Tyler Road when it used the turn lane to try passing other vehicles. That’s when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting trees and rolling over. Nacogdoches PD said that the driver was declared dead at the scene by the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

The vehicle was leaking diesel fuel, so the Texas Department of Transportation and a hazmat team responded to deal with the spill. Nacogdoches PD said they’re withholding the driver’s name while they work to notify their relatives.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC