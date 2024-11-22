One dead after Nacogdoches commercial vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 1:49 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said a driver was killed when their vehicle crashed in the 2000 block of Old Tyler Road on Friday afternoon.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that the driver had already been taken out of the commercial vehicle by other motorists when when the Nacogdoches Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Officials said their reports indicate the vehicle was heading south on Old Tyler Road when it used the turn lane to try passing other vehicles. That’s when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting trees and rolling over. Nacogdoches PD said that the driver was declared dead at the scene by the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

The vehicle was leaking diesel fuel, so the Texas Department of Transportation and a hazmat team responded to deal with the spill. Nacogdoches PD said they’re withholding the driver’s name while they work to notify their relatives.

Go Back