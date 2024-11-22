Longview ISD Education Support Center closed due to fire damage

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 8:58 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Independent School District said their Education Support Center will be closed Friday due to damage from a fire just after midnight. According to our news partner KETK, a press release from the district stated the fire caused “significant damage” to the building’s northwest wing. No injuries have been reported from the fire and the Longview Fire Department is investigating the cause.

“We are incredibly grateful to the firefighters and first responders who acted so quickly to contain the fire and prevent further damage,” Longview ISD superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard said. “Their dedication and skill ensured that no one was harmed and that the impact was minimized as much as possible.”

The district said that the extent of the damage means the building will be closed Friday but the district did encourage staff to work from home. They also took the opportunity to remind their staff and the public about the send off at Longview High School at 1:30 p.m.

“I want to take a moment to wish everyone a safe and joyous Thanksgiving,” Sheppard said. “Despite today’s challenges, we have so much to be thankful for, and I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones.”

Go Back