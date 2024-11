Scoreboard roundup — 11/21/24

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2024 at 8:07 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Pistons 121, Hornets 123

Timberwolves 105, Raptors 110

Jazz 118, Spurs 126

Magic 119, Lakers 118

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Steelers 19, Browns 24

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Utah Hockey Club 0, Bruins 1

Golden Knights 3, Senators 2

Islanders 1, Red Wings 2

Hurricanes 2, Devils 4

Avalanche 2, Capitals 1

Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 7

Sharks 2, Blues 3

Panthers 1, Blackhawks 3

Rangers 2, Flames 3

Wild 5, Oilers 3

