Netflix has announced Jan. 16 as the premiere date for season 2 of its To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The new season, filmed in Seoul, South Korea, "will follow Kitty -- played by Anna Cathcart -- as she returns to high school for a new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS)," according to the streaming service. Season 2 will also introduce three new characters: Stella, Praveena and Jin -- played respectively by Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee...

Starz has revealed Jan. 17 as the premiere date for its steamy, seductive thriller The Couple Next Door, along with a teaser trailer. The series follows a couple, played by The Illusionist's Eleanor Tomlinson and How to Get Away with Murder's Alfred Enoch, who move into the upscale neighborhood and strike up a friendship with the couple next door, portrayed by Outlander's Sam Heughan and Pennyworth's Jessica De Gouw, per Starz. The two couples grow increasingly close to each other and become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. The Couple Next Door will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms ...

The Social Network's Jesse Eisenberg has lined up his next film, an untitled musical comedy starring The Room Next Door's Julianne Moore and The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti, according to Deadline. The feature, directed by Eisenberg from his own script, "follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theater production," per the outlet ...

Disney+ has greenlit a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular webtoon created by Kang Full, Moving centers on three teenagers with genetic superhuman abilities and their parents who protect them from a group of South Korean spies. The series features some of the biggest names in Korean film and television, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

