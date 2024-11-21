Tyler man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 4:28 pm

SMITH COUNTY— A Tyler man has been arrested for murder after a body was discovered that was later ruled as fentanyl overdose. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on CR 490, between Swan and Lindale. On their arrival, deputies were told the body of Michael Crone was found by a roommate lying on the floor of their residence.

The sheriff’s office said, “During the investigation, deputies observed a small piece of tin foil just inside the sink in the bathroom which contained what appeared to be a partially burned substance. Also located within the same area was a paper rolled which appeared to be utilized as a straw.”

Detectives determined that Crone’s phone was missing and alongside the narcotics found at the residence, led them to believe the phone contained “information regarding his death.” Investigators also felt that the phone was destroyed to hinder the death investigation.



Through interviews, officers received information of a man later identified as Calvin Spencer and was known to be employed as a barber in Tyler .

According to an autopsy and toxicology report, Crone’s cause of death was listed as mixed alprazolam, diazepam, codeine and fentanyl toxicity and cause of death was ruled as fentanyl toxicity.

Spencer was arrested and booked in the Smith County Jail on Nov. 19 , for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

“Spencer made admissions to purchasing the pills on the previous night with cash and a Cash App. Spencer also admitted to purchasing fentanyl pills at least on four other occasions within the last couple of months,” the sheriff’s office said. “Spencer also admitted to having previously sold M-30 pills to Michael Crone, but that Mike had previously died.”

Spencer was released on Wednesday evening after posting a $50,000 bond. However, a murder charge was added to his charges and on Thursday morning, he was taken into custody at his residence where they seized several handguns and 1,000 fentanyl tablets. Spencer remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Go Back