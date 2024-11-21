Today is Thursday November 21, 2024
Sylvester Stallone reportedly up for seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Tulsa King’

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 2:22 pm
Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's other hit show, Tulsa King, could reportedly be headed to a third and fourth season -- and beyond. 

According to Variety, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is nearing a deal for at least two more seasons of the Paramount+ series, which has him starring as a displaced East Coast mob boss out of water in Oklahoma. 

That said, there's no official word from the streamer, and the series has yet to be renewed. 

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, Dana Delany and Annabella SciorraYellowstone vet Neal McDonough and Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo joined for the current second season.

