Courtney B. Vance talks ‘blessing’ of getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 12:02 pm
Warner Bros./Mitchell Haddad

On Thursday's installment of The Jennifer Hudson show, Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance talked about his anticipation of receiving one of the biggest honors in showbiz, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Vance is following in the Walk of Fame footsteps of his award-winning wife, Angela Bassett

"Angela got hers I think back in '07, and the [children] were 2," he said of their fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, who are now 18. 

"Aw, they were babies!" J. Hud gushed to a throwback photo of the family at Bassett's ceremony. 

Grotesquerie star and executive producer Vance said they still need to schedule his ceremony, but added, "It's such a blessing to be in the class of '24-'25."

Vance will be in good company: When the next slate of nominees was announced back in June, it was revealed that some of the actor's "class" will include actress Nia Long, actor-director Bill Duke, Sherri Shepherd, Fantasia, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda.

According to the organization's website, upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



