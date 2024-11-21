Courtney B. Vance talks ‘blessing’ of getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

On Thursday's installment of The Jennifer Hudson show, Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance talked about his anticipation of receiving one of the biggest honors in showbiz, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Vance is following in the Walk of Fame footsteps of his award-winning wife, Angela Bassett.

"Angela got hers I think back in '07, and the [children] were 2," he said of their fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, who are now 18.

"Aw, they were babies!" J. Hud gushed to a throwback photo of the family at Bassett's ceremony.

Grotesquerie star and executive producer Vance said they still need to schedule his ceremony, but added, "It's such a blessing to be in the class of '24-'25."

Vance will be in good company: When the next slate of nominees was announced back in June, it was revealed that some of the actor's "class" will include actress Nia Long, actor-director Bill Duke, Sherri Shepherd, Fantasia, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda.

According to the organization's website, upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication.

