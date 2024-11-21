Teen leads Longview police on pursuit, crashes stolen vehicle into building

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 9:23 am

LONGVIEW – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, an 18-year-old remains behind bars after leading police on a Tuesday pursuit and then crashing a stolen vehicle into a building, the Longview Police Department said.

Officers were called around 12:17 a.m. to a deadly conduct in the 1300 block of Lawndale Street. While responding to that call on the northwest Longview street, police saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen an hour earlier and initiated pursuit. “A short pursuit followed and then ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a vacant building after striking a home as well,” said Longview PD. “There were no injuries at any of the involved locations.”

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Xavier Tennison of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is being held on a total $87,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

Go Back