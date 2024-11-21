Mount Pleasant cuts Christmas bonuses in half

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 7:02 am

MOUNT PLEASANT — According to our news partner KETK, the Mount Pleasant City Council voted to cut longevity pay in half on Tuesday night, a bonus many city employees receive during the holiday season. According to the city’s website, each full-time employee should have received ten dollars for every month employed. For example, if an employee has worked for 12 months, they would receive a 120-dollar bonus at the end of the year however council members voted Tuesday night to cut it in half from 10 dollars to five.

“Full-time employees receive $120 per year longevity pay [that is] paid at the end of the year,” the City of Mount Pleasant’s website said. “Longevity pay begins after completion of one year of service to the City.”

The Mount Pleasant Law Enforcement Association and the Professional Firefighters of Mount Pleasant Local 5069 posted statements expressing their disappointment with the city council’s decision.

The Professional Firefighters of Mount Pleasant express deep disappointment in the city council’s decision tonight regarding longevity pay. This decision is particularly troubling given that the funding for longevity pay had already been allocated in this year’s budget. This does not only affect our members, but employees city wide. Our department is already operating with inadequate staffing, has not received a cost-of-living adjustment, and is now facing reductions in longevity pay. These challenges raise serious concerns about the future.

Professional Firefighters of Mount Pleasant Local 5069

The Mount Pleasant Law Enforcement Association is deeply disappointed by the City Council’s recent decision regarding longevity pay. The funding for this benefit was already allocated in the budget, and as stated on the City of Mount Pleasant website, “Full-time employees receive $120 per year in longevity pay, paid at the end of the year.” This year has already posed significant financial challenges for everyone, especially with the absence of cost-of-living adjustments.

The City of Mount Pleasant must rectify this decision for the dedicated employees who have faithfully served this community. Legal representation has been consulted.

Mount Pleasant Law Enforcement Association

The post quickly sparked frustration within the community and people outside the city. Members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said they were expecting the checks to go out this week and claim the money had already been allocated in the city’s budget, adding many employees use it to pay for Christmas for their family.

The police and fire departments met with the city manager who told them the city council were reconsidering their decision and would be fixing the longevity pay cut during their meeting on Tuesday. Officials with the departments said if the issue was not resolved, they would move forward with legal action.

KETK reached out to the city for a comment who declined, saying no one was available to speak. For now, all city employees can do is hope the council will go through with giving them their full longevity checks, but until then, they are expecting to receive half of what they were already promised.

