Robertson has goal and 2 assists to end scoring drought, helps Stars beat Sharks 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored for the first time in 10 games and had two assists for his first multipoint game since Oct. 19 as the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and assist, and Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves, improving to 7-0-0 at home while allowing 10 total goals.

Mikael Granlund had a short-handed goal and his 400th career assist for the Sharks. Jake Walman also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots.

After Walman pulled the Sharks within one with 6:35 left in the third period, Hintz and Dadonov had empty-netters in the final 90 seconds to seal the Stars’ win.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first period and had the secondary assist when Johnston scored 56 seconds into the second period putting Dallas back ahead 2-1.

Granlund skated slowly to the bench with three minutes left being hit high by Ilya Lyubushkin and didn’t return to the ice. Coach Ryan Warsofky didn’t have an update on Granlund’s condition after the game.

Takeaways

Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, last summer’s overall No. 1 draft pick, had one shot on goal, split 14 faceoffs and drew a penalty.

Stars: The worst home power play in the league went 0 for 4 and allowed a goal. Dallas is 2 for 27 (7.4%), blanked on the last 14 power plays.

Key moment

The Sharks put on heavy pressure trailing by one with three minutes left but couldn’t score.

Key stat

The Stars are 8-2 at home, one loss coming as the designated home team during the Global Series played in Finland.

Up Next

Sharks at St. Louis on Thursday, and Stars visit Tampa Bay on Saturday to open a three-game trip.

