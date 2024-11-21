Woman dies after being struck by alleged intoxicated driver

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2024 at 2:27 am

PALESTINE — According to our news partner KETK, a man is behind bars after causing crash that killed an 85-year-old woman on Tuesday in Palestine. The police department said at around 4:17 p.m. officials were dispatched to the intersection of N. Loop 256 and Palestine Avenue due to a two-vehicle crash. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Mark Thomas, 65 of Palestine, allegedly collided into a Ford Fusion, driven by Laura Braisher, 54 of Palestine.

The Ford had two additional passengers, 85-year-old Dorothy Sims and a child. The driver and passengers of the Ford were taken to a local hospital where Sims later died, officials said. The child was taken to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries.

“Witness stated that the Ford was traveling north on the loop when the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and turned onto Palestine Ave. in front of the Ford, causing the collision,” The Palestine Police Department said.

Following the crash, officials received a call from a neighboring business, stating that Thomas was in the restroom “possibly attempting to destroy narcotics.” When officers arrived, they arrested Thomas and allegedly found marijuana in the restroom.

Thomas was taken to the Anderson County Jail and officials said he was booked for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, tampering physical evidence with intent to impair and fail to yield right of way.

