Two Texas judges may be next Supreme Court picks

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 4:24 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that two conservative judges from Texas are being floated as possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees amid speculation that a justice may retire during President-elect Donald Trump’s second term. Judges Andrew Oldham and James Ho, both on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, are viewed as likely members of Trump’s shortlist in the event of a vacancy on the high court, according to several legal experts. Both came up through Texas legal circles and were among the Trump appointees named to the 5th Circuit who have shifted the court further right. “The Trump administration will look for someone who’s got perfect ideological purity, and I think either of those two 5th Circuit judges would fit that mold,” said Lucas Powe, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

Conservative and legal activists are speculating that some of the U.S. Supreme Court’s oldest justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, may retire in the next two years, when Republicans will have a majority in the U.S. Senate and could confirm a nominee without the need for any Democratic support. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, including three Trump appointees. If Trump can successfully replace sitting members with younger justices, he will not only have nominated a majority of the court but also solidified a conservative majority for generations. Federal judges are appointed to life terms. Legal experts said the 5th Circuit, which covers Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, is a natural place to look for appointees. It is widely known as one of the most conservative benches in the country that has upheld Texas’ abortion restrictions, struck down gun prohibitions for domestic abusers and greenlit Texas’ border security measures.

