Today is Wednesday November 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Harrison County authorities searching for missing family

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Harrison County authorities searching for missing familyMARSHALL – Our news partner,KETK, reports that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing family from Marshall.

According to the department, Gerardo Roman, Alondra Rodriguez, Jazel Roman, and Gerardo Roman Jr. were last seen on Friday, November 15 leaving Trinity Episcopal School where Alondra is an employee.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of any of these people, you’re asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC