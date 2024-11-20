Harrison County authorities searching for missing family

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 4:17 pm

MARSHALL – Our news partner,KETK, reports that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing family from Marshall.

According to the department, Gerardo Roman, Alondra Rodriguez, Jazel Roman, and Gerardo Roman Jr. were last seen on Friday, November 15 leaving Trinity Episcopal School where Alondra is an employee.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of any of these people, you’re asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

