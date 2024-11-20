Man arrested in Athens after meth, drug paraphernalia found

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 2:26 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY– A 66-year-old man is at the Henderson County Jail after authorities found him in possession of methamphetamine and supplies used in narcotic distribution during a Tuesday search. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at Singletree Trail just outside of Athens.

During the search, Ricky Clyde Hurt, 66 of Athens, was found in possession of “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine,” baggies and scales, the sheriff’s office said. Hurt was charged with manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance and is being held at the jail on a $150,000 bond.

