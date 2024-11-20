Injured child life flighted after Overton shooting

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 2:11 pm

OVERTON– UPDATE: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith holds press conference at the scene of a shooting in Overton that injured a child. According to Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the shooting occurred in Overton and several agencies are responding.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said the child was flown to a hospital.

Details are limited at this time and the extent of the child’s injuries is unknown. More details will be provided once they become available.

