Injured child life flighted after Overton shooting

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 2:11 pm
Injured child life flighted after Overton shootingOVERTON– UPDATE: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith holds press conference at the scene of a shooting in Overton that injured a child. According to Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the shooting occurred in Overton and several agencies are responding.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said the child was flown to a hospital.

Details are limited at this time and the extent of the child’s injuries is unknown. More details will be provided once they become available.

Details are limited at this time and the extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.



