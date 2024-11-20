Two arrests made, more expected in vehicle burglary spree

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY– Our news partner, KETK, reports that two people are behind bars and three others have warrants for their arrest in connection to recent East Texas vehicle burglaries.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff, Lewis Tatum, the department began working with other East Texas law enforcement agencies that were also affected by the vehicle burglaries but the investigation proved to be difficult due to large crime spree area. “We are proud to announce that at this time Hopkins County has issued warrants on five individuals for engaging in organized criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office said. “Their bond is set at $1 million for each suspect. Two of the suspects are in custody in another county near Houston.”

In recent months, more than twelve East Texas sheriff’s offices including Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Nacogdoches counties reported on vehicle burglaries with some saying the suspects were considered armed and dangerous.In October, Hopkins County shared that some firearms that were taken from vehicles during the crime spree were prevented from being smuggled into Mexico.

Sheriff Tatum said the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office will continue to work to protect the citizens of Hopkins County and their property.

