UT Tyler receives $2.25 million grant from Department of Education

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler received a $2.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund initiatives designed to bolster retention and graduation rates. According to a news release from the university, the grant is part of a federal initiative aimed at strengthening the academic quality and management of institutions that educate under-served students.

“This grant will significantly enhance our ability to support students from the moment they arrive on campus to the day they walk across the stage at graduation,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “By offering more tailored academic support, we are committed to fostering an environment where every student can achieve their full potential.”

With the support of the grant, UT Tyler aims to increase the retention rate of first-time college students, improve the six-year graduation rate and reduce the drop, fail and withdrawal rates. A central component of the initiative involves creating flexible academic pathways and ensuring that students are in the right programs to meet their goals.

“Retention and graduation rates are not just about keeping students enrolled—they’re about equipping them with the resources they need to succeed,” said Dr. Colleen Swain, associate provost for academic success and dean of undergraduate studies.

“A crucial part of those resources is our faculty and advisors, who play an integral role in shaping the student experience. We are committed to enhancing our professional development efforts, focusing on elevating curriculum design and teaching effectiveness.

The School of Nursing, which comprises 30% of UT Tyler’s enrollment, will be the first to launch the initiative. It intends to increase support for nursing students while ensuring that their academic roadmaps are adaptable to their individual needs.

“Thanks to this support, students will have regular checkpoints to review their progress with their advisor,” said Dr. Jenifer Chilton, UT Tyler School of Nursing associate dean for academic affairs.

