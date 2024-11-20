What to know about Dr. Oz as Trump picks him to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that heart surgeon-turned-TV-host Dr. Mehmet Oz would lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement. "He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."

The position of CMS administrator requires Senate confirmation.

Here's what to know about Oz, his medical career and some medical claims he's made that have come under fire.

Is Oz a real doctor?

Oz graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed a Master of Business Administration from UPenn's Wharton School of Business at the same time.

He completed his surgical training in cardiothoracic surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus).

He was previously the director of the Cardiovascular Institute at New York Presbyterian Hospital and vice-chairman and professor of surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. His title was then changed to Professor Emeritus of Surgery in 2018.

Medicine "was my calling," Oz said in a Wharton Magazine profile from 2010. "I knew it from a very early age. I played a lot of sports growing up, and like a lot of other athletes, I really enjoyed the challenge of using my hands. I just loved the idea of being in a field where you could [do that]."

Oz began his TV career as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before launching "The Dr. Oz Show," which ran from 2009 to 2022. The show ended when Oz launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

What would Oz run as CMS administrator?

CMS administers the Medicare program, the federal health insurance program for those mostly aged 65 and older.

The agency also works with state programs to administer Medicaid, which is health insurance for disabled and low-income Americans, and the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides low-cost coverage to children with families that don't qualify for Medicaid.

Oz has supported Medicare Advantage, which is run by commercial insurers and has been promoted by Trump. Project 2025 -- a plan of conservative policy proposals proposed by the Heritage Foundation and not endorsed by Trump -- has proposed Medicare Advantage be the default option for Medicare coverage.

Experts have said this could privatize the program and prevent people from receiving care from doctors and hospitals that don't accept Medicare Advantage.

In Tuesday's announcement, Trump said Oz would work closely with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the president-elect's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CMS.

What are Dr. Oz's past controversies?

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz promoted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a COVID-19 treatment. Trump later touted the drug as a "game changer," although medical researchers warned more study was needed.

In June 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19, saying evidence shows the recommended dose is unlikely to be effective against the virus.

Oz also made past statements indicating that he endorsed spacing out childhood vaccines and expressed ambivalence towards a discredited theory that vaccines cause autism, according to a 2022 study. In later episodes of his TV show, Oz would go on to endorse the measles, mumps, rubella shot.

Oz also came under fire due to his claims about certain "miracle" products to help consumers lose weight.

During a 2014 hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on consumer protection, then-Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri grilled Oz, claiming he had a role in "perpetuating" scams.

"When you feature a product on your show, it creates what has become known as the 'Oz effect,' dramatically boosting sales and driving scam artists to pop up overnight using false and deceptive ads to sell questionable products," she said. "While I understand that your message is also focused on basics like healthy eating and exercise, I'm concerned that you are melding medical advice news and entertainment in a way that harms consumers."

During the hearing, Oz defended his statements, saying he believed in the benefits of the products he promoted on his show.

"I actually do personally believe in the items I talk about in the show. I passionately study them. I recognize that often times they don't have the scientific muster to present as fact. But, nevertheless, I give my audience the advice I give my family all the time. I give my family these products, specifically the ones you mentioned. I'm comfortable with that part," he said.

