Injuries reported in multi-vehicle wreck north of Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2024 at 8:29 am
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle wreck north of TylerSMITH COUNTY— According to our news partner, KETK, multiple injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle wreck north of Tyler.

According to the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Community Outreach Coordinator, Nikki Simmons, officials were dispatched at around 4 p.m. to FM 14 near CR 326 after a four vehicle wreck. Simmons said there were six injured and of those, three were transported to a local hospital.

Roads have been reopened and at this time, the condition of those hospitalized is unknown.



News Partner
