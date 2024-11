Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/24

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cavaliers 117, Celtics 120

Hornets 115, Nets 116

Nuggets 122, Grizzlies 110

Pelicans 91, Mavericks 132

Thunder 104, Spurs 110

Jazz 118, Lakers 124



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Oilers 5, Senators 2

Lightning 3, Penguins 2

Wild 4, Blues 2

Panthers 3, Jets 6

Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2

Islanders 1, Flames 2

Rangers 4, Canucks 3

