Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold to be honored at Gotham Awards for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 5:24 pm
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will be honored at the 2024 Gotham Awards for their work on the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown.

The pair will be awarded Gotham's Visionary Tribute award, which “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.” 

“In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, shares. “Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation.”

The Gotham Awards are happening Dec. 2 in New York City.

News Partner
