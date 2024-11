Glass Rec Center closed for maintenance starting Nov. 24

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 3:12 pm

TYLER – The Glass Recreation Center will be closed from Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec.1, for annual maintenance. This includes resurfacing gym courts and repainting interior walls. Classes and programs will resume normal schedules when the center reopens on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 a.m. For more information, contact the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 or at their website.

