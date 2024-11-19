Today is Tuesday November 19, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler ISD Seeks Community Feedback

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 12:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Tyler ISD Seeks Community FeedbackThe Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the proposed 2025-2026 school calendar during its November regular meeting. Community members can view the proposed calendar and provide input by completing the calendar survey by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024. Tyler ISD’s calendar development process emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity. According to Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, community feedback plays a pivotal role in shaping a calendar that aligns with the needs and priorities of students, staff, and parents.

“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members,” Hines said. “Your welcomed feedback is our most valuable tool, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The proposed 176-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. It is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The 2025-2026 calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and the last day for students to be Friday, May 22, 2026.

The Board will consider approval of the final 2025-2026 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC