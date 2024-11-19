Tyler ISD Seeks Community Feedback

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 12:44 pm

TYLER – The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the proposed 2025-2026 school calendar during its November regular meeting. Community members can view the proposed calendar and provide input by completing the calendar survey by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024. Tyler ISD’s calendar development process emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity. According to Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, community feedback plays a pivotal role in shaping a calendar that aligns with the needs and priorities of students, staff, and parents.

“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members,” Hines said. “Your welcomed feedback is our most valuable tool, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The proposed 176-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. It is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The 2025-2026 calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and the last day for students to be Friday, May 22, 2026.

The Board will consider approval of the final 2025-2026 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

