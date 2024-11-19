New Diana ISD student hospitalized after being hit

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 12:05 pm

DIANA – Our news partner, KETK, report that a New Diana ISD student has been taken for medical treatment after they were hit while crossing a highway intersection Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, the student, whose identity isn’t being released, was crossing Highway 259 where it intersects with Highway 154 near the school when a vehicle hit them. First responders arrived and quickly transported the student for a medical evaluation. The parents were notified and are with the student, said district officials.

“We are grateful for the swift response of first responders and are closely monitoring the situation,” New Diana ISD said. “Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we will not be sharing further details at this time.” The school district also said that their students safety is always their top priority and asked parents to talk to their children about the expectation that once they arrive on campus they must remain there.

