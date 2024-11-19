Today is Tuesday November 19, 2024
Hacker stole documents from file-sharing server used in Matt Gaetz civil case: Sources

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 11:41 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A hacker gained access to an online secure document-sharing file between attorneys involved in a civil lawsuit brought by a close friend of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Documents including unredacted depositions from key witnesses in the case are believed to have been taken, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

