Students released from Winona ISD and Big Sandy ISD due to power outage

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 10:20 am

UPDATE: Our news partner, KETK, reports that Winona ISD and Big Sandy ISD are releasing students immediately today due to a power outage.

Big Sandy ISD -buses will begin running their regular routes. School administration noted if it appears that no one is home for elementary school students, they will be brought back to campus until a parent is able to come get them. Students who don’t ride the bus are available for pickup immediately. Athletic events for Big Sandy will continue as planned and any changes will be communicated to students and parents as soon as possible.

WINONA – According to the district, the outage is city-wide, and parents are encouraged to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Buses will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The district says they will continue to notify parents of any future developments and the status for Wednesday.

