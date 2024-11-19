Troup native, Cooper Reid lights city Christmas tree

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 8:39 am

TROUP — The City of Troup gathered together for ‘Holiday in the Country’ and to watch the second annual Christmas Tree lighting on Monday, according to our news partner KETK. The 30-foot-tall Christmas tree is now officially lit, kicking off the Christmas season in downtown Troup. It was a special night because the honorary tree lighter is Troup native, Cooper Reid. The family was asked to be the honorary Christmas tree lighters last year, but couldn’t make it due to Cooper’s condition. Now, it’s one year later and he is greatly improving. In 2022, he was injured during a homecoming football game and since then, he has been on a journey to recovery since surviving a brain injury.

“We were very honored and happy that we would be here this time, this year. Last year, I don’t know that Cooper would have been able to even light the Christmas tree on his own, so I think that God worked it out just the right way, so that he was ready to do it on his time,” said Susanne Reid, Cooper’s mother.

“It’s been a slow process, but I mean, you know, there’s good days and there’s, you know, bad days and there’s steps forward and steps back as usual in all cases,” said Reid.

When the tree lit up, like the smile on Cooper’s face, everyone couldn’t help but gleam of joy.

“I’m just blessed in my heart. It makes me it feels really good like to just be able to see him and happy makes me happy and he was looking forward to this,” said Reid.

That’s not all, “Holiday in the Country” had to offer, the entire community came together to shop local.

“We’re not quite the little one horse town. Some folks make us out to be. We have some wonderful shops and businesses for people to not only feel their Christmas list, but also buy their groceries, get their feed and seed, but also buy some clothes and some really nice gifts,” said Suzanne Loudamy, City of Troup.

The city bought their tree last year and began a new tradition of having an honorary lighter.

City officials said they will continue to have people who’ve impacted this community do the honors.

Go Back