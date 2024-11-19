ETX Legislators call for investigation into water company

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2024 at 4:30 am

LINDALE — According to our news partner KETK, two East Texas lawmakers are requesting an investigation into Undine, an investor-owned water utility, after customers have reported irregular water billing.

State Rep. Cole Hefner and State Sen. Bryan Hughes are urging the Public Utility Commission of Texas to investigate the company after receiving numerous complaints from community members in the Lindale and Hideaway areas.

Customers of Undine have reportedly seen unexplained usage increases on their monthly bill with a 300% increase or in some cases, bills exceeding $1,000. The water company has allegedly sent threats that they would disconnect customers’ water service if they did not pay their bills, “creating a potentially dangerous situation for residents of these communities.”

Undine said their base rate increased from $20 to $50.93, however lawmakers said taking into consideration the base rate adjustment, it did not account for the dramatic increase in water charges. Undine has also suggested that customers could have a leak at their residence, though customers had their systems inspected and confirmed there were no leaks.

Hefner and Hughes said though any system can have leaks, they do not develop simultaneously in multiple areas for customers to see a three-fold increase in their water bills.

“Undine has taken actions that are threatening the health and well-being of our constituents. The apparent unwillingness of the company to take corrective action is unacceptable, and we urge the Commission to promptly investigate these matters,” the release said.

