Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 4:24 pm
Javier Bardem is set to star in a brand-new series, which he'll be executive producing along with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Cape Fear, based on Scorsese’s 1991 film and a preceding novel, will come to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday.

"In ‘Cape Fear,’ a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison," reads a synopsis of the show.

The series will run 10 episodes and is described as "an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century."

The story was originally inspired by The Executioners, a 1957 thriller novel that was turned into a Gregory Peck movie in 1962 before being remade in 1991 by Scorsese under the name Cape Fear. Spielberg also produced the 1991 film.

The 1991 Scorsese-directed movie starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

