Injured Gaza teen arrives in US for medical treatment after arm amputations

(PORTLAND, Or.) -- A teenager who was seriously injured in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war has arrived in the United States for treatment.

Diaa Al-Haqq, 15, was injured when an alleged Israeli missile attack hit a café in Gaza, the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) -- the nongovernmental organization that arranged his evacuation -- told Portland, Oregon, ABC affiliate KATU. Diaa's arms were severely injured and he had amputations on both arms below his elbows.

Diaa and his sister, Aya, arrived at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Saturday, the local PCRF chapter in Portland said in a post on Instagram. After a brief layover, Diaa arrived in Portland, where he will be receiving medical care, on Sunday, according to the chapter.

Videos shared to social media showed Diaa, sitting in a wheelchair, arrive to a cheering crowd waving Palestinian flags.

"We're really excited that he's able to come here for treatment and be safely hosted within the Portland community in the coming months," Niyyah Ruschaer-Haqq, a nurse practitioner in Portland, told KATU.

The PCRF said it worked with several organizations -- including the World Health Organization and the nonprofits Human Concern International and FAJR Scientific -- to evacuate eight critically injured children, including Diaa, and their companions from Gaza to Jordan. The children were then taken to the U.S. for medical care.

Diaa is one of two children whose medical care will be supported by the PCRF, while the remaining six children will have their medical care supported by other organizations, the PCRF said.

The organization said Diaa dreamed of becoming a professional photographer and loved documenting nature, according to KATU. It's unclear how long Diaa will remain in the U.S. receiving care.

The PCRF did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 12,000 children have been injured, equating to almost 70 every day, according to UNICEF. They are "disproportionately wearing the scars of the war in Gaza," according to the humanitarian aid organization.

Last month, UNICEF said that between Jan. 1 and May 7 of this year, an average of 296 children were being medically evacuated from Gaza each month. However, since the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed on May 7 after Israeli forces launched a ground operation, just 22 children have been medically evacuated every month.

"As a result, children in Gaza are dying -- not just from the bombs, bullets and shells that strike them -- but because, even when 'miracles happen,' even when the bombs go off and the homes collapse and the casualties mount, but the children survive, they are then prevented from leaving Gaza to receive the urgent care that would save their lives," UNICEF said in an October press release.

Since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack on Israel, and Israel responded by declaring war, at least 43,800 people have been killed in Gaza and at least 103,700 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. About 1,700 Israelis have been killed and about 8,700 have been injured, according to Israeli officials.

