Today is Monday November 18, 2024
2 killed, 9 hurt in shootings in New Orleans

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 12:02 pm
Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) -- Two people were killed and nine were hurt in two shootings near a second line event in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, eight people were shot and injured, police said.

The second shooting was reported about 45 minutes later, police said. Two victims died and one was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The police department said it immediately shut down the second line. A second line is a type of parade with live brass band music.

