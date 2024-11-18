11-year-old among 3 arrested in string of armed robberies: Seattle police

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 10:23 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) -- An 11-year-old is among three suspects who've been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies at convenience stores and gas stations in the Seattle area, police said.

The 11-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old are accused of four robberies committed within two hours early Friday morning and a fifth robbery Friday night, Seattle police said.

The suspects, who wore face masks and were armed with guns, demanded merchandise and cash before fleeing in stolen cars, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

After the fifth robbery on Friday night, the suspects led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions, police said.

The suspects eventually stopped the car and fled on foot, and were then taken into custody without incident, police said Saturday.

The adults were booked into King County Jail and the 11-year-old was taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, police said.

No guns have been recovered, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back